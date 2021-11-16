Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347.78 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $347.78 million and approximately $158.64 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00019667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00216611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010460 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

