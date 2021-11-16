Master Contract Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63,189.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $63,189.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.69 or 0.06953302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00084160 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00078548 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

