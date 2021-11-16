Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $432.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

MTDR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.