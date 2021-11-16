Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $53,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.