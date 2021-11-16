Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

MTLS opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.45 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

