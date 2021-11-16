Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $952,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

ESPR opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

