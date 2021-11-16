MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.44

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 32786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -459.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99.
In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 37.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.