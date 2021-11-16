MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.44

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 32786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -459.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 37.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

