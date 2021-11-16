McAdam LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 624,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.