MCDEX Price Up 21.7% This Week (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

