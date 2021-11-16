Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

