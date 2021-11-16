MediShares Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. MediShares has a market cap of $6.45 million and $335,468.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

