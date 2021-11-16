Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace stock opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.83 and a twelve month high of $229.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

