Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

