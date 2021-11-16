Membership Collective Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,518 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,530% compared to the average volume of 33 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE MCG traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 730,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,524. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

