Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MKGAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

