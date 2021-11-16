Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mercury General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mercury General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mercury General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mercury General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE MCY opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.