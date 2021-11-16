Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 210.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

