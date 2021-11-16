MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

