MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.