MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,327 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

GRWG opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

