MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

