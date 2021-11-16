Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTRAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

MTRAF stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Metro has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

