Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Issues Earnings Results

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MILE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 68,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. Metromile has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Metromile by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 145,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Metromile by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Metromile by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 85.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

