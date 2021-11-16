Metropolis Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares during the quarter. News accounts for approximately 5.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $88,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in News by 274.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 28,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,908. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

