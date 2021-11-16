Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 20,572 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 108,273.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

