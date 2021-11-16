Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 103,866.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Medifast were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medifast by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $229.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.