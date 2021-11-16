Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 109,720.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 546.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 376.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

