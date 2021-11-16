Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 7,724 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 110,342.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

