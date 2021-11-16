Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 97,666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avalara were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,653 shares of company stock worth $13,591,354 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -131.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.12.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.