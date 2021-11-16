Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $958,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 95,850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $11,392,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

