Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 112,051.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

