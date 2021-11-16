Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 113,159.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vonage were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -245.39, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

