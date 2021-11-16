Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXE opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

