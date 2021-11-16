MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 990.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CMU opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

