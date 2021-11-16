MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

