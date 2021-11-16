MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $966,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.