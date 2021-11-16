MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.80% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NRGD stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.