Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of MSFT opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $338.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.65 and its 200-day moving average is $284.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

