MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $795.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $795.00, but opened at $762.20. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $773.70, with a volume of 1,851 shares changing hands.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.