MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $795.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $795.00, but opened at $762.20. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $773.70, with a volume of 1,851 shares changing hands.
MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
