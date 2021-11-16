Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvast updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Microvast stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 53,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Microvast has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

