Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4,402.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 283.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 266,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.07 and a fifty-two week high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

