Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWET opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

