Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

