Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The firm has a market cap of C$909.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.