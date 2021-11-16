Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MIRO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a current ratio of 27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
