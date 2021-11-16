Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIRO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a current ratio of 27.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Miromatrix Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.