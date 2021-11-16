Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 7,247.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.