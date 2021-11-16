ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

