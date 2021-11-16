ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded by TheStreet

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MODV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MODV stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.87. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,413,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

