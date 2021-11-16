Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE MNR opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

