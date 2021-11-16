Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $10.95. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 57,166 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

